Bright Field Microscope Instrument producing images with a dark specimen on a bright background, often requiring staining for better visibility.

Contrast Degree of visual difference between a specimen and its background, crucial for distinguishing cell features.

Staining Process using dyes to color cells, enhancing visibility but potentially killing or distorting specimens.

Dark Field Microscope Instrument creating images with a bright specimen on a dark background by detecting only scattered light.

Phase Contrast Microscope Device using special optics to amplify light refraction differences, revealing internal details in unstained living cells.

Differential Interference Contrast Microscope Instrument generating highly detailed, three-dimensional images with added color contrast using advanced optics.