  • Bright Field Microscope
    Instrument producing images with a dark specimen on a bright background, often requiring staining for better visibility.
  • Contrast
    Degree of visual difference between a specimen and its background, crucial for distinguishing cell features.
  • Staining
    Process using dyes to color cells, enhancing visibility but potentially killing or distorting specimens.
  • Dark Field Microscope
    Instrument creating images with a bright specimen on a dark background by detecting only scattered light.
  • Phase Contrast Microscope
    Device using special optics to amplify light refraction differences, revealing internal details in unstained living cells.
  • Differential Interference Contrast Microscope
    Instrument generating highly detailed, three-dimensional images with added color contrast using advanced optics.
  • Optic Devices
    Complex components within microscopes that manipulate light to enhance image contrast and reveal fine details.
  • Background
    Visual field surrounding the specimen, which can be manipulated to improve specimen visibility in microscopy.
  • Three-dimensional Image
    Visual output providing depth and detail, making specimens appear to extend off the viewing surface.
  • Unstained Cell
    Living specimen observed without dyes, maintaining natural features but often requiring special microscopy for visibility.
  • Internal Structure
    Cellular components and organelles made visible by advanced contrast techniques without the need for staining.
  • Scattered Light
    Illumination redirected by a specimen, used in certain microscopes to enhance the specimen's visibility.
  • Grayish Background
    Neutral field often produced in phase contrast microscopy, making cells and structures appear darker for better contrast.
  • Live Specimen
    Organism or cell observed in its natural, undisturbed state, often requiring non-destructive imaging methods.