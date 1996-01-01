Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

9. Microscopes

Light Microscopes that Increase Contrast

Next Topic
1

concept

Light Microscopes that Increase Contrast

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

concept

Dark-Field Microscopy

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

What type of microscopy uses a special condenser that only allows light scattered by the specimen to reach the objective lens and causes the specimen to appear bright?

4

concept

Phase-Contrast Microscopy

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

concept

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC) Microscopy

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

This form of microscope is able to refract light off of the dense structures of a cell making them appear brighter than the gray background.

7
Problem

The microscope that increases contrast and allows the specimen to appear three-dimensional is the...

8
Problem

Which of the following microscope types would be least useful in viewing unstained living cells?

9
Problem

Which type of microscopes use light that hits the specimen indirectly, producing a darker image of the specimen on a brighter background?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.