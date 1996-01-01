Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Light Microscopes that Increase Contrast
Dark-Field Microscopy
What type of microscopy uses a special condenser that only allows light scattered by the specimen to reach the objective lens and causes the specimen to appear bright?
Phase-Contrast Microscopy
Differential Interference Contrast (DIC) Microscopy
This form of microscope is able to refract light off of the dense structures of a cell making them appear brighter than the gray background.
The microscope that increases contrast and allows the specimen to appear three-dimensional is the...
Which of the following microscope types would be least useful in viewing unstained living cells?
Which type of microscopes use light that hits the specimen indirectly, producing a darker image of the specimen on a brighter background?