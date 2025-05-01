Skip to main content
Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes definitions

  • Bright Field Microscope
    Instrument producing a bright background, making specimens appear darker for enhanced visibility in biological studies.
  • Compound Light Microscope
    Device utilizing two lenses to increase image magnification, commonly used in biology and microbiology labs.
  • Ocular Lens
    Eyepiece component providing a standard 10x magnification, used in combination with objective lenses.
  • Objective Lens
    Rotatable lens set offering various magnifications, such as 4x, 10x, 40x, and 100x, for detailed specimen observation.
  • Stage
    Platform where the glass slide with the specimen is placed and secured for examination.
  • Slide Holder
    Clip mechanism that keeps the glass slide stationary during microscopic analysis.
  • Condenser
    Component focusing and controlling the amount of light directed onto the specimen.
  • Light Source
    Origin point of illumination, essential for visualizing specimens under the microscope.
  • Coarse Focus Knob
    Large adjustment knob enabling rapid vertical movement of the stage for initial focusing.
  • Fine Focus Knob
    Small adjustment knob allowing precise, slow vertical movement of the stage for sharp image clarity.
  • Total Magnification
    Value calculated by multiplying ocular lens magnification by objective lens magnification, indicating overall enlargement.
  • Contrast
    Visual difference between specimen and background, crucial for distinguishing details in microscopy.
  • Staining
    Technique used to color specimens, enhancing visibility but potentially harming living organisms.
  • Transparent Organism
    Specimen type that lacks natural color, often difficult to see without special techniques in bright field microscopy.