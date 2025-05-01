Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Bright Field Microscope Instrument producing a bright background, making specimens appear darker for enhanced visibility in biological studies.

Compound Light Microscope Device utilizing two lenses to increase image magnification, commonly used in biology and microbiology labs.

Ocular Lens Eyepiece component providing a standard 10x magnification, used in combination with objective lenses.

Objective Lens Rotatable lens set offering various magnifications, such as 4x, 10x, 40x, and 100x, for detailed specimen observation.

Stage Platform where the glass slide with the specimen is placed and secured for examination.

Slide Holder Clip mechanism that keeps the glass slide stationary during microscopic analysis.