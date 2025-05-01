Back
Bright Field Microscope Instrument producing a bright background, making specimens appear darker for enhanced visibility in biological studies. Compound Light Microscope Device utilizing two lenses to increase image magnification, commonly used in biology and microbiology labs. Ocular Lens Eyepiece component providing a standard 10x magnification, used in combination with objective lenses. Objective Lens Rotatable lens set offering various magnifications, such as 4x, 10x, 40x, and 100x, for detailed specimen observation. Stage Platform where the glass slide with the specimen is placed and secured for examination. Slide Holder Clip mechanism that keeps the glass slide stationary during microscopic analysis. Condenser Component focusing and controlling the amount of light directed onto the specimen. Light Source Origin point of illumination, essential for visualizing specimens under the microscope. Coarse Focus Knob Large adjustment knob enabling rapid vertical movement of the stage for initial focusing. Fine Focus Knob Small adjustment knob allowing precise, slow vertical movement of the stage for sharp image clarity. Total Magnification Value calculated by multiplying ocular lens magnification by objective lens magnification, indicating overall enlargement. Contrast Visual difference between specimen and background, crucial for distinguishing details in microscopy. Staining Technique used to color specimens, enhancing visibility but potentially harming living organisms. Transparent Organism Specimen type that lacks natural color, often difficult to see without special techniques in bright field microscopy.
Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes definitions
