Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes
Components & Magnification of the Compound Light Microscope
Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes Example 1
The two magnifying lenses found in a light microscope are the:
What is the purpose of the condenser on a light microscope?
What is the most common type of light microscope? And how does it work?
What is the major drawback to bright-field microscopes?
The knobs used for focusing the image on a compound light microscope are the:
Which part of a compound microscope has the shutter that focuses & controls the amount of light?