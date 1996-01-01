Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

9. Microscopes

Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes

Components & Magnification of the Compound Light Microscope

4
Problem

The two magnifying lenses found in a light microscope are the:

5
Problem

What is the purpose of the condenser on a light microscope?

6
Problem

What is the most common type of light microscope? And how does it work?

7
Problem

What is the major drawback to bright-field microscopes?

8
Problem

The knobs used for focusing the image on a compound light microscope are the:

9
Problem

Which part of a compound microscope has the shutter that focuses & controls the amount of light?

