Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes quiz #1 Flashcards

  • Bright-field microscopes use a combination of lenses and a light source to view a specimen. What are the two main lenses used in a compound bright-field microscope?
    The two main lenses used in a compound bright-field microscope are the ocular lens and the objective lens.
  • What is the main drawback of using bright-field microscopy for viewing unstained transparent organisms?
    The main drawback is poor contrast, making it difficult to see unstained transparent organisms against the bright background.
  • Why might staining not always be a suitable solution for improving contrast in bright-field microscopy?
    Staining can kill the organisms, which may not be desirable if the scientist wants to observe living specimens.
  • What is the function of the condenser in a compound light microscope?
    The condenser focuses and controls the amount of light that reaches the specimen.
  • How do the coarse and fine focus knobs differ in their operation on a compound light microscope?
    The coarse focus knob quickly raises or lowers the stage, while the fine focus knob does so slowly for precise focusing.
  • What is the usual magnification of the ocular lens in a compound light microscope?
    The ocular lens typically has a magnification of 10x.
  • How is the total magnification of a compound light microscope calculated?
    Total magnification is calculated by multiplying the magnification of the ocular lens by that of the selected objective lens.
  • What are the typical magnifications provided by the objective lenses on a compound light microscope?
    Objective lenses usually provide magnifications of 4x, 10x, 40x, and 100x.
  • What is the purpose of the stage and slide holder on a compound light microscope?
    The stage supports the specimen slide, and the slide holder secures it in place to prevent movement during observation.
  • Why is the compound light microscope commonly used in introductory biology and microbiology labs?
    It is widely used because it provides sufficient magnification and clarity for examining a variety of specimens in educational settings.