Back
Thylakoid Green, pancake-shaped structure inside chloroplasts where the light reactions and related processes occur. Chloroplast Organelle in plant cells housing thylakoids and stroma, serving as the site for photosynthesis. Photosystem II Light-harvesting complex that initiates the light reactions by absorbing photons and energizing electrons from water. Photosystem I Light-harvesting complex that re-energizes electrons with photons, enabling their transfer to NADP+. Electron Transport Chain Series of molecules in the thylakoid membrane that shuttle electrons, creating a proton gradient for ATP synthesis. Photon Unit of solar energy absorbed by photosystems to energize electrons during the light reactions. NADP+ Final electron acceptor in the light reactions, reduced to a high-energy electron carrier used in the Calvin Cycle. NADPH Electron carrier formed by the reduction of NADP+, transporting energized electrons to the Calvin Cycle. ATP Molecule produced during chemiosmosis, providing chemical energy for the Calvin Cycle. Chemiosmosis Process using a proton gradient across the thylakoid membrane to drive ATP synthesis via ATP synthase. ATP Synthase Enzyme embedded in the thylakoid membrane that synthesizes ATP as protons flow through it. Oxygen Byproduct released when water molecules are split during the light reactions, often exiting through leaf stomata. Stroma Fluid-filled region surrounding thylakoids in chloroplasts, where the Calvin Cycle takes place. Proton Gradient Difference in hydrogen ion concentration across the thylakoid membrane, essential for ATP production. Calvin Cycle Second stage of photosynthesis that uses ATP and NADPH from the light reactions to fix carbon.
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15