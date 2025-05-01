Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Thylakoid Green, pancake-shaped structure inside chloroplasts where the light reactions and related processes occur.

Chloroplast Organelle in plant cells housing thylakoids and stroma, serving as the site for photosynthesis.

Photosystem II Light-harvesting complex that initiates the light reactions by absorbing photons and energizing electrons from water.

Photosystem I Light-harvesting complex that re-energizes electrons with photons, enabling their transfer to NADP+.

Electron Transport Chain Series of molecules in the thylakoid membrane that shuttle electrons, creating a proton gradient for ATP synthesis.

Photon Unit of solar energy absorbed by photosystems to energize electrons during the light reactions.