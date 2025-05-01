Back
Surfactant Amphipathic molecule that lowers surface tension, enabling the removal of hydrophobic substances and microbes by forming micelles. Surface Tension Physical property reduced by amphipathic agents, allowing liquids to spread and mix more easily with other substances. Amphipathic Molecule Chemical structure containing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, enabling interaction with water and nonpolar substances. Hydrophilic Head Polar region of a molecule that interacts favorably with water, often carrying a charge. Hydrophobic Tail Nonpolar region of a molecule that avoids water, typically forming the core of micelles. Micelle Spherical assembly of amphipathic molecules with hydrophobic cores that trap oils and microbes for removal. Soap Biodegradable surfactant made from fatty acids and salts, effective at degerming but not inherently antimicrobial. Degerming Physical removal of microbes from surfaces, often achieved by surfactants like soaps. Soap Scum Residue formed when soap reacts with minerals in hard water, potentially damaging fabrics and surfaces. Detergent Synthetic, non-biodegradable surfactant, often containing sulfonate groups, effective in hard water without forming scum. Sulfonate Group Functional group in detergents that resists binding with minerals, preventing scum formation in hard water. Quaternary Ammonium Compound Cationic detergent with antimicrobial properties, capable of disrupting microbial membranes and safe for food preparation. Cationic Detergent Positively charged synthetic surfactant, often with antimicrobial activity, such as quaternary ammonium compounds. Phospholipid Bilayer Structural component of cell membranes targeted and disrupted by certain antimicrobial surfactants like quats.
Liquid Chemicals: Surface-Active Agents definitions
