Surfactant Amphipathic molecule that lowers surface tension, enabling the removal of hydrophobic substances and microbes by forming micelles.

Surface Tension Physical property reduced by amphipathic agents, allowing liquids to spread and mix more easily with other substances.

Amphipathic Molecule Chemical structure containing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, enabling interaction with water and nonpolar substances.

Hydrophilic Head Polar region of a molecule that interacts favorably with water, often carrying a charge.

Hydrophobic Tail Nonpolar region of a molecule that avoids water, typically forming the core of micelles.

Micelle Spherical assembly of amphipathic molecules with hydrophobic cores that trap oils and microbes for removal.