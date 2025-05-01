Skip to main content
Liquid Chemicals: Surface-Active Agents definitions

  • Surfactant
    Amphipathic molecule that lowers surface tension, enabling the removal of hydrophobic substances and microbes by forming micelles.
  • Surface Tension
    Physical property reduced by amphipathic agents, allowing liquids to spread and mix more easily with other substances.
  • Amphipathic Molecule
    Chemical structure containing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, enabling interaction with water and nonpolar substances.
  • Hydrophilic Head
    Polar region of a molecule that interacts favorably with water, often carrying a charge.
  • Hydrophobic Tail
    Nonpolar region of a molecule that avoids water, typically forming the core of micelles.
  • Micelle
    Spherical assembly of amphipathic molecules with hydrophobic cores that trap oils and microbes for removal.
  • Soap
    Biodegradable surfactant made from fatty acids and salts, effective at degerming but not inherently antimicrobial.
  • Degerming
    Physical removal of microbes from surfaces, often achieved by surfactants like soaps.
  • Soap Scum
    Residue formed when soap reacts with minerals in hard water, potentially damaging fabrics and surfaces.
  • Detergent
    Synthetic, non-biodegradable surfactant, often containing sulfonate groups, effective in hard water without forming scum.
  • Sulfonate Group
    Functional group in detergents that resists binding with minerals, preventing scum formation in hard water.
  • Quaternary Ammonium Compound
    Cationic detergent with antimicrobial properties, capable of disrupting microbial membranes and safe for food preparation.
  • Cationic Detergent
    Positively charged synthetic surfactant, often with antimicrobial activity, such as quaternary ammonium compounds.
  • Phospholipid Bilayer
    Structural component of cell membranes targeted and disrupted by certain antimicrobial surfactants like quats.