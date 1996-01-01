11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Liquid Chemicals: Surface-Active Agents
Soaps & Detergents
Soaps are made from organic materials like animal fats.
Detergents are made from synthetic materials.
Soaps interact with salt molecules in water which leaves a residue after washing.
Soaps and Detergents kill microbes and are effective sterilants.
All of the following are true.
Are cationic detergents that help wash surfaces.
Are used as a 22% aqueous solution.
Are extremely toxic to humans.
Are amphipathic molecules with negatively charged hydrophilic portion.