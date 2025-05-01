Skip to main content
Liquid Chemicals: Alcohols, Aldehydes, & Biguanides definitions

  • Alcohols
    Organic compounds with at least one hydroxyl group, used as disinfectants and antiseptics by denaturing proteins and damaging lipid membranes.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, responsible for the chemical properties of alcohols.
  • Disinfectant
    A chemical agent applied to nonliving surfaces to eliminate most microorganisms, often used in healthcare and laboratory settings.
  • Antiseptic
    A disinfectant safe for use on living tissues, such as skin, to reduce the risk of infection during procedures.
  • Ethanol
    A widely used alcohol in labs and hospitals for disinfecting surfaces and skin, especially before surgeries.
  • Tincture
    A solution where a medicinal substance, like iodine, is dissolved in an alcohol-based liquid for enhanced antimicrobial action.
  • Aldehydes
    Organic compounds with an aldehyde functional group, used as sterilants by forming amide cross-links with proteins.
  • Aldehyde Functional Group
    A chemical group at the end of a molecule, consisting of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, key to aldehyde reactivity.
  • Sterilant
    A chemical agent capable of destroying all forms of microbial life, except prions, often requiring extended exposure.
  • Amide Cross-Link
    A chemical bond formed between an aldehyde and amino acids on proteins, leading to protein inactivation.
  • Glutaraldehyde
    A potent aldehyde with two functional groups, used as a sterilant by inactivating proteins through cross-linking.
  • Formaldehyde
    A gaseous aldehyde used as a sterilant, requiring dilution before application to inactivate microbial proteins.
  • Biguanides
    A group of chemicals derived from biguanide, primarily disrupting membranes of vegetative cells and causing leakage.
  • Chlorohexidine
    A common biguanide used as an antiseptic in skin treatments, mouthwashes, and creams to control microbial growth.
  • Vegetative Cells
    Actively growing microbial cells susceptible to membrane disruption by agents like biguanides, leading to leakage.