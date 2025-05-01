Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Alcohols Organic compounds with at least one hydroxyl group, used as disinfectants and antiseptics by denaturing proteins and damaging lipid membranes.

Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, responsible for the chemical properties of alcohols.

Disinfectant A chemical agent applied to nonliving surfaces to eliminate most microorganisms, often used in healthcare and laboratory settings.

Antiseptic A disinfectant safe for use on living tissues, such as skin, to reduce the risk of infection during procedures.

Ethanol A widely used alcohol in labs and hospitals for disinfecting surfaces and skin, especially before surgeries.

Tincture A solution where a medicinal substance, like iodine, is dissolved in an alcohol-based liquid for enhanced antimicrobial action.