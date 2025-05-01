Back
Alcohols Organic compounds with at least one hydroxyl group, used as disinfectants and antiseptics by denaturing proteins and damaging lipid membranes. Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, responsible for the chemical properties of alcohols. Disinfectant A chemical agent applied to nonliving surfaces to eliminate most microorganisms, often used in healthcare and laboratory settings. Antiseptic A disinfectant safe for use on living tissues, such as skin, to reduce the risk of infection during procedures. Ethanol A widely used alcohol in labs and hospitals for disinfecting surfaces and skin, especially before surgeries. Tincture A solution where a medicinal substance, like iodine, is dissolved in an alcohol-based liquid for enhanced antimicrobial action. Aldehydes Organic compounds with an aldehyde functional group, used as sterilants by forming amide cross-links with proteins. Aldehyde Functional Group A chemical group at the end of a molecule, consisting of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, key to aldehyde reactivity. Sterilant A chemical agent capable of destroying all forms of microbial life, except prions, often requiring extended exposure. Amide Cross-Link A chemical bond formed between an aldehyde and amino acids on proteins, leading to protein inactivation. Glutaraldehyde A potent aldehyde with two functional groups, used as a sterilant by inactivating proteins through cross-linking. Formaldehyde A gaseous aldehyde used as a sterilant, requiring dilution before application to inactivate microbial proteins. Biguanides A group of chemicals derived from biguanide, primarily disrupting membranes of vegetative cells and causing leakage. Chlorohexidine A common biguanide used as an antiseptic in skin treatments, mouthwashes, and creams to control microbial growth. Vegetative Cells Actively growing microbial cells susceptible to membrane disruption by agents like biguanides, leading to leakage.
