Halogen Highly reactive oxidizing agent capable of damaging proteins and cell components, commonly used to control microbial growth.

Chlorine Potent disinfectant halogen used at low concentrations to sanitize surfaces, water, and swimming pools; toxic at high levels.

Iodine Halogen effective against most microbes, available as tincture or iodophor, used for disinfection and antisepsis.

Oxidizing Agent Substance that causes other molecules to lose electrons, leading to cellular damage in microbes.

Disinfectant Chemical used to eliminate or reduce harmful microbes on inanimate objects and surfaces.

Antiseptic Substance applied to living tissue to reduce infection risk by killing or inhibiting microbes.