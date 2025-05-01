Back
Halogen Highly reactive oxidizing agent capable of damaging proteins and cell components, commonly used to control microbial growth. Chlorine Potent disinfectant halogen used at low concentrations to sanitize surfaces, water, and swimming pools; toxic at high levels. Iodine Halogen effective against most microbes, available as tincture or iodophor, used for disinfection and antisepsis. Oxidizing Agent Substance that causes other molecules to lose electrons, leading to cellular damage in microbes. Disinfectant Chemical used to eliminate or reduce harmful microbes on inanimate objects and surfaces. Antiseptic Substance applied to living tissue to reduce infection risk by killing or inhibiting microbes. Sodium Hypochlorite Inexpensive, liquid bleach form of chlorine, widely available for surface disinfection. Chlorine Dioxide Less harmful chlorine form, used primarily to disinfect drinking water safely. Tincture Alcohol-based solution containing a chemical, often more irritating to skin when used with iodine. Iodophor Complex of iodine and organic molecule, releases iodine slowly, minimizing skin irritation during antiseptic use. Carcinogenic Product Compound formed when chlorine reacts with organic matter, potentially contributing to cancer development. Concentration Amount of chemical present in a solution, determining effectiveness and safety in microbial control. Microbial Growth Increase in the number of microorganisms, targeted for control by halogen-based chemicals. Corrosive Property of a substance that can damage or destroy other materials, especially at high concentrations. Organic Matter Material derived from living organisms that can react with chlorine to form harmful byproducts.
Liquid Chemicals: Halogens definitions
