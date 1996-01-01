11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Liquid Chemicals: Halogens
Readily reacts with organics to produce potentially carcinogenic trihalomethanes.
Is an effective, inexpensive, disinfectant able to destroy all types of microorganisms.
Is unaffected by the presence of organic material.
Is ineffective when diluted.
It does not readily kill endospores.
It may be used as an antiseptic or as a disinfectant.
It is important to use it at the recommended dilution.
It is usually found as tinctures or iodophors.
A highly concentrated form of iodine in a water-alcohol solution.
A 2% diluted form of iodine in a water-alcohol solution.
A undiluted form of iodine.