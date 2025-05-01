Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Magnification Apparent increase in image size achieved through lenses, making objects appear much larger than their actual size.

Resolution Minimum distance required between two objects to observe them as distinct entities under a microscope.

Contrast Difference in color or light intensity between an object and its background, allowing clear visualization.

Microscopy Field involving the use of microscopes to observe objects too small for the naked eye, requiring balance of key image qualities.

Lens Specialized optical component used to enlarge the apparent size of microscopic objects.

Resolving Power Ability to distinguish two closely spaced objects as separate, directly influencing image clarity.