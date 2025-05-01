Back
Magnification Apparent increase in image size achieved through lenses, making objects appear much larger than their actual size. Resolution Minimum distance required between two objects to observe them as distinct entities under a microscope. Contrast Difference in color or light intensity between an object and its background, allowing clear visualization. Microscopy Field involving the use of microscopes to observe objects too small for the naked eye, requiring balance of key image qualities. Lens Specialized optical component used to enlarge the apparent size of microscopic objects. Resolving Power Ability to distinguish two closely spaced objects as separate, directly influencing image clarity. Image Clarity Degree to which fine details and boundaries of microscopic objects are sharply defined. Background Area surrounding the object of interest, whose color or intensity affects visibility in microscopy. Cell Structure Microscopic components within cells that require optimal image qualities for clear observation. Apparent Size Perceived dimensions of an object as seen through a microscope, often much larger than actual size. Light Intensity Level of brightness in an image, influencing how well objects stand out from their surroundings. Visualization Process of making microscopic objects or structures perceptible and distinguishable to the observer. Eyeglasses Analogy for tools that enhance image sharpness, similar to how improved resolution clarifies microscopic images.
Magnification, Resolution, & Contrast definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13