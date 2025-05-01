Skip to main content
Measles definitions

  • Morbillivirus
    A genus of viruses responsible for causing a highly contagious disease marked by systemic spread and immune suppression.
  • Single-stranded RNA virus
    A viral genetic structure composed of one RNA strand, enabling rapid replication and mutation.
  • Upper respiratory tract
    The initial site of infection where the pathogen replicates before systemic dissemination.
  • Lymphatic system
    A body network that facilitates the systemic spread of pathogens from the respiratory tract.
  • Respiratory droplets
    Tiny fluid particles expelled during coughing or sneezing, serving as a primary transmission route.
  • Koplik spots
    Small white or gray oral lesions with red halos, considered an early diagnostic indicator.
  • Maculopapular rash
    A skin eruption of red, raised lesions that typically begins on the face and spreads downward.
  • Memory B and T cells
    Immune cells targeted and destroyed, resulting in weakened adaptive immunity and vulnerability to other infections.
  • Serological testing
    A diagnostic method detecting disease-specific antibodies or viral components in blood samples.
  • Supportive management
    A treatment approach focused on symptom relief and complication prevention in the absence of targeted antivirals.
  • MMR vaccine
    A preventive immunization conferring long-term protection against three viral diseases, including the one discussed.
  • Herd immunity
    A population-level resistance achieved when enough individuals are immune, reducing outbreak risk.
  • Encephalitis
    A severe complication involving inflammation of brain tissue, potentially resulting from viral infection.
  • Immunocompromised individuals
    Persons with weakened immune defenses, at higher risk for severe disease and complications.
  • Outbreaks
    Sudden increases in disease cases within a community, often prevented by widespread vaccination.