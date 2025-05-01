Back
Morbillivirus A genus of viruses responsible for causing a highly contagious disease marked by systemic spread and immune suppression. Single-stranded RNA virus A viral genetic structure composed of one RNA strand, enabling rapid replication and mutation. Upper respiratory tract The initial site of infection where the pathogen replicates before systemic dissemination. Lymphatic system A body network that facilitates the systemic spread of pathogens from the respiratory tract. Respiratory droplets Tiny fluid particles expelled during coughing or sneezing, serving as a primary transmission route. Koplik spots Small white or gray oral lesions with red halos, considered an early diagnostic indicator. Maculopapular rash A skin eruption of red, raised lesions that typically begins on the face and spreads downward. Memory B and T cells Immune cells targeted and destroyed, resulting in weakened adaptive immunity and vulnerability to other infections. Serological testing A diagnostic method detecting disease-specific antibodies or viral components in blood samples. Supportive management A treatment approach focused on symptom relief and complication prevention in the absence of targeted antivirals. MMR vaccine A preventive immunization conferring long-term protection against three viral diseases, including the one discussed. Herd immunity A population-level resistance achieved when enough individuals are immune, reducing outbreak risk. Encephalitis A severe complication involving inflammation of brain tissue, potentially resulting from viral infection. Immunocompromised individuals Persons with weakened immune defenses, at higher risk for severe disease and complications. Outbreaks Sudden increases in disease cases within a community, often prevented by widespread vaccination.
Measles definitions
