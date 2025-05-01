Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Morbillivirus A genus of viruses responsible for causing a highly contagious disease marked by systemic spread and immune suppression.

Single-stranded RNA virus A viral genetic structure composed of one RNA strand, enabling rapid replication and mutation.

Upper respiratory tract The initial site of infection where the pathogen replicates before systemic dissemination.

Lymphatic system A body network that facilitates the systemic spread of pathogens from the respiratory tract.

Respiratory droplets Tiny fluid particles expelled during coughing or sneezing, serving as a primary transmission route.

Koplik spots Small white or gray oral lesions with red halos, considered an early diagnostic indicator.