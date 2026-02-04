Measles, also known as rubiola, is a highly contagious viral disease caused by a single-stranded RNA virus from the genus Morbillivirus. The infection begins in the upper respiratory tract and then spreads systemically through the lymphatic system and bloodstream. Despite being preventable by vaccination, measles remains one of the most infectious diseases worldwide, posing significant risks especially to newborns, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals.

The measles virus transmits primarily through respiratory droplets released when infected individuals cough, sneeze, or talk. A critical factor in its contagiousness is that individuals can spread the virus before symptoms appear, making quarantine alone insufficient to control outbreaks. The virus targets and destroys memory B and T cells, weakening the immune system and increasing vulnerability to secondary infections.

Initial symptoms resemble a flu-like illness, including fever, dry cough, and sore throat. A hallmark diagnostic sign is the presence of Koplik spots—small white or gray lesions with a red halo found inside the mouth. As the disease progresses, a maculopapular rash develops, characterized by red, raised lesions that typically start on the face and spread to the trunk and limbs. Severe complications can include pneumonia, diarrhea, dehydration, encephalitis (brain inflammation), and in extreme cases, death.

Diagnosis is often based on clinical signs such as Koplik spots and confirmed through serological tests that detect measles-specific antibodies or viral components. There is no specific antiviral treatment for measles; management focuses on supportive care to relieve symptoms and prevent complications.

Prevention is primarily achieved through the MMR vaccine, which provides long-lasting immunity against measles, mumps, and rubella. Vaccination not only protects individuals but also contributes to herd immunity, reducing the likelihood of outbreaks and epidemics. Understanding the transmission, symptoms, and prevention of measles is essential for controlling this highly contagious disease and protecting vulnerable populations.