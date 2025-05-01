Back
Biomass Total mass of organisms in a sample, reflecting the extent of microbial growth present. Spectrophotometer Instrument that measures light absorbance to estimate the cloudiness and biomass of a liquid culture. Absorbance Value Numerical indicator, between 0 and 1, representing how much light is absorbed by a sample. Turbidity Cloudiness of a liquid culture caused by suspended microbial cells, indicating growth level. Liquid Culture Aqueous environment containing microorganisms, used for growth and measurement studies. Light Source Component in a spectrophotometer that emits light through a sample to assess absorbance. Detector Device in a spectrophotometer that senses transmitted light and helps calculate absorbance. Centrifuge Instrument that spins samples rapidly to separate cells from liquid by forming a pellet. Centrifugal Force Force generated by spinning, causing cells to move toward the bottom of a tube. Cell Pellet Concentrated mass of cells collected at the tube's bottom after centrifugation. Supernatant Liquid portion remaining above the cell pellet after centrifugation, typically removed. Microbial Growth Increase in the number or mass of microorganisms within a culture. Transmitted Light Portion of light that passes directly through a sample and is detected for analysis. Scattered Light Light deflected in various directions by particles in a sample, affecting absorbance readings.
Measuring Growth by Biomass definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14