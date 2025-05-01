Skip to main content
Back

Measuring Growth by Biomass definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Biomass
    Total mass of organisms in a sample, reflecting the extent of microbial growth present.
  • Spectrophotometer
    Instrument that measures light absorbance to estimate the cloudiness and biomass of a liquid culture.
  • Absorbance Value
    Numerical indicator, between 0 and 1, representing how much light is absorbed by a sample.
  • Turbidity
    Cloudiness of a liquid culture caused by suspended microbial cells, indicating growth level.
  • Liquid Culture
    Aqueous environment containing microorganisms, used for growth and measurement studies.
  • Light Source
    Component in a spectrophotometer that emits light through a sample to assess absorbance.
  • Detector
    Device in a spectrophotometer that senses transmitted light and helps calculate absorbance.
  • Centrifuge
    Instrument that spins samples rapidly to separate cells from liquid by forming a pellet.
  • Centrifugal Force
    Force generated by spinning, causing cells to move toward the bottom of a tube.
  • Cell Pellet
    Concentrated mass of cells collected at the tube's bottom after centrifugation.
  • Supernatant
    Liquid portion remaining above the cell pellet after centrifugation, typically removed.
  • Microbial Growth
    Increase in the number or mass of microorganisms within a culture.
  • Transmitted Light
    Portion of light that passes directly through a sample and is detected for analysis.
  • Scattered Light
    Light deflected in various directions by particles in a sample, affecting absorbance readings.