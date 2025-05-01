Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Biomass Total mass of organisms in a sample, reflecting the extent of microbial growth present.

Spectrophotometer Instrument that measures light absorbance to estimate the cloudiness and biomass of a liquid culture.

Absorbance Value Numerical indicator, between 0 and 1, representing how much light is absorbed by a sample.

Turbidity Cloudiness of a liquid culture caused by suspended microbial cells, indicating growth level.

Liquid Culture Aqueous environment containing microorganisms, used for growth and measurement studies.

Light Source Component in a spectrophotometer that emits light through a sample to assess absorbance.