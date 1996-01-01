Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Measuring Growth by Biomass
Measuring Total Weight
A scientist wants to determine the biomass of the bacterial populations in his experiment using a spectrophotometer. He finds that population A has a higher turbidity than population B. What does this tell us about the bacterial populations?
If a microbiologist wishes to determine the growth of her bacterial sample without removing the bacteria from the liquid they are growing in, which method should she use?