Microbiology

10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth

Measuring Growth by Biomass

Measuring Growth by Biomass

Measuring Total Weight

3
Problem

A scientist wants to determine the biomass of the bacterial populations in his experiment using a spectrophotometer. He finds that population A has a higher turbidity than population B. What does this tell us about the bacterial populations?

4
Problem

If a microbiologist wishes to determine the growth of her bacterial sample without removing the bacteria from the liquid they are growing in, which method should she use?

