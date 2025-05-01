Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Membrane Filtration A technique using a filter with tiny pores to trap cells from a liquid, enabling counting of living microbes in low-density cultures.

Viable Cells Living microorganisms capable of forming colonies after being trapped and incubated on a growth medium.

Liquid Culture A nutrient-rich solution used to grow and maintain microorganisms in a suspended state.

Membrane Filter A sheet with extremely small pores that captures cells while allowing liquid to pass through during filtration.

Pore Size The diameter of openings in a filter, small enough to retain microbial cells but let fluids pass.

Agar Plate A petri dish containing solidified growth medium used to support and visualize microbial colony formation.