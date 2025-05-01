Back
Membrane Filtration A technique using a filter with tiny pores to trap cells from a liquid, enabling counting of living microbes in low-density cultures. Viable Cells Living microorganisms capable of forming colonies after being trapped and incubated on a growth medium. Liquid Culture A nutrient-rich solution used to grow and maintain microorganisms in a suspended state. Membrane Filter A sheet with extremely small pores that captures cells while allowing liquid to pass through during filtration. Pore Size The diameter of openings in a filter, small enough to retain microbial cells but let fluids pass. Agar Plate A petri dish containing solidified growth medium used to support and visualize microbial colony formation. Incubation A period during which trapped cells on a membrane are kept under conditions that promote colony development. Colony A visible cluster of microorganisms arising from a single viable cell after incubation on solid media. Colony Forming Unit A measure representing one viable microorganism capable of giving rise to a visible colony. Growth Media A nutrient-rich substance that supports the proliferation of microorganisms during incubation. Petri Dish A shallow, circular container used to hold solid media for culturing and observing microbial growth. Quantification The process of determining the number of viable microorganisms present in a sample by counting colonies. Vacuum Filtration A method using suction to draw liquid through a membrane, leaving cells trapped on the filter surface. Microbial Growth The increase in number of microorganisms, often visualized as colonies after incubation on solid media.
Measuring Growth by Membrane Filtration definitions
