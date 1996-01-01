Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Measuring Growth by Membrane Filtration
Microbial cell colonies can be grown on a solid growth medium or within a liquid growth medium. If you wanted to count the number of bacteria cells in a small colony found in a liquid broth, which counting technique would you use?
Many forms of technology have been invented to prevent microbiologists from having to count each and every individual bacterial cell they are studying. Which form of technology is able to count the number of cells in a bacterial population using a laser beam?