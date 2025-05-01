Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Viable Cells Living cells capable of multiplying on growth media, distinguished from dead cells in microbial quantification.

Direct Cell Counting A method that includes both living and dead cells, making it less specific for measuring only active microbial growth.

Solid Growth Media A nutrient-rich surface, such as agar in a petri dish, used to support and visualize microbial colony formation.

Petri Dish A shallow, circular container used to culture and count microbial colonies on solid media.

Colony A visible cluster of cells on solid media, assumed to originate from a single viable cell.

Colony Forming Units A measure representing viable cells capable of forming colonies, used to estimate living cell numbers.