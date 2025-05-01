Back
Viable Cells Living cells capable of multiplying on growth media, distinguished from dead cells in microbial quantification. Direct Cell Counting A method that includes both living and dead cells, making it less specific for measuring only active microbial growth. Solid Growth Media A nutrient-rich surface, such as agar in a petri dish, used to support and visualize microbial colony formation. Petri Dish A shallow, circular container used to culture and count microbial colonies on solid media. Colony A visible cluster of cells on solid media, assumed to originate from a single viable cell. Colony Forming Units A measure representing viable cells capable of forming colonies, used to estimate living cell numbers. Serial Dilutions A sequence of stepwise dilutions performed to reduce cell concentration for accurate colony counting. Liquid Culture A broth medium where cells are initially grown before being transferred to solid media for counting. Incubation A process where plated cells are kept under optimal conditions to allow colony development. Test Tube A cylindrical vessel used to hold liquid media during the preparation and dilution of microbial cultures. Dilution Factor A numerical value indicating the extent to which a sample has been diluted, crucial for calculating original cell numbers. Countable Plate A plate with a colony number within the reliable range, typically between 33 and 100, for accurate quantification. Nonviable Cells Dead cells that cannot multiply or form colonies, excluded from viable cell counts. Growth Media A nutrient solution or gel that supports the proliferation of microorganisms for study or enumeration. Back to Back Dilutions Consecutive dilution steps performed to systematically decrease cell concentration for manageable counting.
Measuring Growth by Plate Counts definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15