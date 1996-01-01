Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth

Measuring Growth by Plate Counts

Next Topic
1

concept

Measuring Growth by Plate Counts

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Viable cells have what characteristics?

3

concept

Measuring Growth by Plate Counts

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Why is a culture diluted during plate counts?

5
Problem

What must be assumed when using the plate counting method for measuring microbial growth?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.