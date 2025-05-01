Back
Closed System A laboratory setup where nutrients cannot be added and waste cannot be removed, limiting microbial population expansion. Microbial Growth Curve A graphical representation showing changes in cell number over time, typically with four distinct phases. Lag Phase The initial period where cells adjust to a new environment and synthesize enzymes, with minimal increase in cell number. Log Phase A stage marked by exponential cell division and rapid population increase, also called the exponential phase. Stationary Phase A plateau in cell number where growth rate equals death rate due to nutrient limitation and crowding. Decline Phase A period where cell death surpasses growth, causing a gradual decrease in viable cell numbers; also called the death phase. Logarithmic Scale A method of plotting data where equal distances represent tenfold changes, used for visualizing cell number changes. Primary Metabolites Molecules produced during early exponential growth, essential for normal cellular processes and division. Secondary Metabolites Compounds synthesized during late exponential or stationary phases, aiding survival under nutrient-limited conditions. Exponential Phase A synonym for log phase, characterized by continuous and rapid cell division. Nutrient Limitation A condition in closed systems where resources become scarce, restricting further microbial growth. Waste Accumulation The buildup of byproducts in a closed system, contributing to growth inhibition and cell death. Cell Division The process responsible for increasing cell numbers during the log phase of the growth curve. Viable Cells Living microorganisms capable of growth and reproduction, tracked throughout the growth curve. Enzyme Synthesis The cellular activity during lag phase, preparing cells for subsequent growth and division.
