Microbial Growth Curves in a Closed System definitions

  • Closed System
    A laboratory setup where nutrients cannot be added and waste cannot be removed, limiting microbial population expansion.
  • Microbial Growth Curve
    A graphical representation showing changes in cell number over time, typically with four distinct phases.
  • Lag Phase
    The initial period where cells adjust to a new environment and synthesize enzymes, with minimal increase in cell number.
  • Log Phase
    A stage marked by exponential cell division and rapid population increase, also called the exponential phase.
  • Stationary Phase
    A plateau in cell number where growth rate equals death rate due to nutrient limitation and crowding.
  • Decline Phase
    A period where cell death surpasses growth, causing a gradual decrease in viable cell numbers; also called the death phase.
  • Logarithmic Scale
    A method of plotting data where equal distances represent tenfold changes, used for visualizing cell number changes.
  • Primary Metabolites
    Molecules produced during early exponential growth, essential for normal cellular processes and division.
  • Secondary Metabolites
    Compounds synthesized during late exponential or stationary phases, aiding survival under nutrient-limited conditions.
  • Exponential Phase
    A synonym for log phase, characterized by continuous and rapid cell division.
  • Nutrient Limitation
    A condition in closed systems where resources become scarce, restricting further microbial growth.
  • Waste Accumulation
    The buildup of byproducts in a closed system, contributing to growth inhibition and cell death.
  • Cell Division
    The process responsible for increasing cell numbers during the log phase of the growth curve.
  • Viable Cells
    Living microorganisms capable of growth and reproduction, tracked throughout the growth curve.
  • Enzyme Synthesis
    The cellular activity during lag phase, preparing cells for subsequent growth and division.