Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Closed System A laboratory setup where nutrients cannot be added and waste cannot be removed, limiting microbial population expansion.

Microbial Growth Curve A graphical representation showing changes in cell number over time, typically with four distinct phases.

Lag Phase The initial period where cells adjust to a new environment and synthesize enzymes, with minimal increase in cell number.

Log Phase A stage marked by exponential cell division and rapid population increase, also called the exponential phase.

Stationary Phase A plateau in cell number where growth rate equals death rate due to nutrient limitation and crowding.

Decline Phase A period where cell death surpasses growth, causing a gradual decrease in viable cell numbers; also called the death phase.