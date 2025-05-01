Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mitochondria Organelle with two membranes and cristae, generating ATP through cellular respiration and containing its own DNA and ribosomes.

Chloroplasts Green organelle in plant cells, housing thylakoids and grana, and serving as the site for photosynthesis to produce glucose and oxygen.

ATP High-energy nucleotide with three phosphate groups, a ribose sugar, and adenine, acting as the main energy currency for cellular reactions.

Cellular Respiration Mitochondrial process that breaks down sugars and lipids to produce large amounts of ATP for cellular energy needs.

Cristae Folds of the inner mitochondrial membrane, increasing surface area for enzymes involved in ATP synthesis.

Matrix Innermost mitochondrial region containing enzymes, ribosomes, and circular mitochondrial DNA, crucial for metabolic reactions.