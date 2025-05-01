Back
Mitochondria Organelle with two membranes and cristae, generating ATP through cellular respiration and containing its own DNA and ribosomes. Chloroplasts Green organelle in plant cells, housing thylakoids and grana, and serving as the site for photosynthesis to produce glucose and oxygen. ATP High-energy nucleotide with three phosphate groups, a ribose sugar, and adenine, acting as the main energy currency for cellular reactions. Cellular Respiration Mitochondrial process that breaks down sugars and lipids to produce large amounts of ATP for cellular energy needs. Cristae Folds of the inner mitochondrial membrane, increasing surface area for enzymes involved in ATP synthesis. Matrix Innermost mitochondrial region containing enzymes, ribosomes, and circular mitochondrial DNA, crucial for metabolic reactions. Outer Membrane Smooth, external boundary of mitochondria or chloroplasts, separating the organelle from the cytoplasm. Inner Membrane Internal boundary of mitochondria or chloroplasts; highly folded in mitochondria, smooth in chloroplasts. Intermembrane Space Region between the outer and inner membranes of mitochondria, involved in cellular respiration processes. Photosynthesis Chloroplast-based process using sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to synthesize glucose and release oxygen. Thylakoids Interconnected, pancake-shaped sacs inside chloroplasts, essential for the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis. Grana Stacks of thylakoids within chloroplasts, maximizing surface area for capturing light energy. Stroma Innermost region of the chloroplast, filled with enzymes, ribosomes, and chloroplast DNA, analogous to the mitochondrial matrix. Mitochondrial DNA Circular genetic material within mitochondria, independent from nuclear DNA, encoding essential organelle components. Ribosomes Molecular complexes found in both mitochondria and chloroplasts, responsible for synthesizing organelle-specific proteins.
