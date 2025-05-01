Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Molecular Koch's Postulates A set of criteria using molecular techniques to identify genes responsible for a pathogen's ability to cause disease.

Virulence Factor A specific trait or molecule that enables a microbe to cause disease and distinguishes pathogenic from non-pathogenic strains.

Pathogenic Strain A microbial variant possessing genes or products that enable it to cause disease in a host.

Non-pathogenic Strain A microbial variant lacking genes or products necessary for causing disease, rendering it harmless.

Gene Mutation An alteration in the DNA sequence of a gene, which can reduce or eliminate a microbe's ability to cause disease.

Gene Product A molecule, often a protein, produced from gene expression that may contribute to a microbe's virulence.