Molecular Koch's Postulates A set of criteria using molecular techniques to identify genes responsible for a pathogen's ability to cause disease. Virulence Factor A specific trait or molecule that enables a microbe to cause disease and distinguishes pathogenic from non-pathogenic strains. Pathogenic Strain A microbial variant possessing genes or products that enable it to cause disease in a host. Non-pathogenic Strain A microbial variant lacking genes or products necessary for causing disease, rendering it harmless. Gene Mutation An alteration in the DNA sequence of a gene, which can reduce or eliminate a microbe's ability to cause disease. Gene Product A molecule, often a protein, produced from gene expression that may contribute to a microbe's virulence. Surface Protein A molecule located on the exterior of a microbe, often involved in interactions with the host and disease causation. Disease Causation The process by which a microbe induces harmful effects in a host, often through specific molecular mechanisms. Stanley Falkow A scientist who proposed the molecular version of Koch's postulates to clarify the genetic basis of microbial virulence. Molecular Technique A laboratory method used to analyze or manipulate genes and their products to study microbial traits. Reversal Mutation A genetic change that restores a mutated gene to its original form, often reinstating a microbe's ability to cause disease. Virulence The degree or capacity of a microbe to cause disease, often determined by specific genetic factors. Criteria A set of standards or requirements used to determine the role of a gene in microbial pathogenicity. Microbial Strain A genetic variant or subtype of a microorganism, which may differ in its ability to cause disease. Pathogen A microorganism capable of causing disease, often distinguished by the presence of specific virulence factors.
Molecular Koch's Postulates definitions
