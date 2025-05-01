Skip to main content
Back

Needham vs. Spallanzani definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Spontaneous Generation
    A disproven concept suggesting that living organisms can arise from nonliving matter under certain conditions.
  • Sterilization
    A process intended to eliminate all forms of microbial life from a substance, often requiring sufficient heat exposure.
  • Contamination
    The unintended introduction of microbes into a sterile environment, often compromising experimental results.
  • Broth
    A nutrient-rich liquid medium used to support the growth of microorganisms in laboratory experiments.
  • Cork
    A porous material used to seal flasks, which can allow microbes to pass through and contaminate contents.
  • Melted Glass Seal
    A method of closing flasks by fusing glass, creating an airtight barrier that prevents microbial entry.
  • Microbial Growth
    The increase in number of microorganisms, often visible as cloudiness or colonies in a nutrient medium.
  • Experimental Setup
    The specific arrangement and procedures used in scientific investigations, crucial for obtaining valid results.
  • Biogenesis
    A principle stating that life arises only from pre-existing life, not from nonliving material.
  • Porous Material
    A substance containing tiny holes that permit the passage of air or microbes, potentially leading to contamination.
  • Cooling Period
    The interval after heating during which a substance returns to room temperature, often a window for contamination.
  • Skepticism
    A critical attitude or doubt regarding experimental conclusions, often driving further scientific inquiry.
  • Vital Force
    A hypothesized essential element, such as oxygen, once believed necessary for spontaneous generation.
  • Custom Flask
    A specially designed container used in experiments to control variables like air exposure and contamination.
  • Physiologist
    A scientist specializing in the study of biological functions and processes in living organisms.