Spontaneous Generation A disproven concept suggesting that living organisms can arise from nonliving matter under certain conditions.

Sterilization A process intended to eliminate all forms of microbial life from a substance, often requiring sufficient heat exposure.

Contamination The unintended introduction of microbes into a sterile environment, often compromising experimental results.

Broth A nutrient-rich liquid medium used to support the growth of microorganisms in laboratory experiments.

Cork A porous material used to seal flasks, which can allow microbes to pass through and contaminate contents.

Melted Glass Seal A method of closing flasks by fusing glass, creating an airtight barrier that prevents microbial entry.