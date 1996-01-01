Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Needham vs. Spallanzani
Which of the following cannot be an explanation of the microorganisms present in Needham’s flasks?
Which of the following individuals argued in favor of the theory of spontaneous generation?
Spallanzani’s Results Disproved Spontaneous Generation
Spallanzani set out to disprove spontaneous generation by, however his findings were not accepted by all. Why did some scientists disprove his findings?
Needham vs. Spallanzani Experimental Design
Needham performed an experiment by boiling chicken broth, placing it in a sterile flask, and then sealing the flask. After a few days, he observed microorganism growth in the flask. What was the major flaw of his experiment?