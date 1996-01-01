Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

2. Disproving Spontaneous Generation

Needham vs. Spallanzani

Next Topic
1

concept

Needham vs. Spallanzani

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Which of the following cannot be an explanation of the microorganisms present in Needham’s flasks?

3
Problem

Which of the following individuals argued in favor of the theory of spontaneous generation?

4

concept

Spallanzani’s Results Disproved Spontaneous Generation

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

Spallanzani set out to disprove spontaneous generation by, however his findings were not accepted by all. Why did some scientists disprove his findings?

6

concept

Needham vs. Spallanzani Experimental Design

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

Needham performed an experiment by boiling chicken broth, placing it in a sterile flask, and then sealing the flask. After a few days, he observed microorganism growth in the flask. What was the major flaw of his experiment?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.