Negative Feedback A regulatory mechanism where a pathway's final product inhibits an earlier step, acting like a red light to slow or stop production.

Positive Feedback A stimulatory mechanism where a pathway's final product enhances an earlier step, acting like a green light to increase production.

Metabolic Pathway A series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions converting molecules stepwise to a final product within a cell.

Final Product The end molecule produced after all steps of a metabolic pathway, often involved in feedback regulation.

Enzyme A protein catalyst that accelerates specific reactions within metabolic pathways, often targeted by feedback mechanisms.

Inhibition A process where a molecule decreases or blocks the activity of an enzyme, slowing down a metabolic pathway.