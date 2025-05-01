Back
Negative Feedback A regulatory mechanism where a pathway's final product inhibits an earlier step, acting like a red light to slow or stop production. Positive Feedback A stimulatory mechanism where a pathway's final product enhances an earlier step, acting like a green light to increase production. Metabolic Pathway A series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions converting molecules stepwise to a final product within a cell. Final Product The end molecule produced after all steps of a metabolic pathway, often involved in feedback regulation. Enzyme A protein catalyst that accelerates specific reactions within metabolic pathways, often targeted by feedback mechanisms. Inhibition A process where a molecule decreases or blocks the activity of an enzyme, slowing down a metabolic pathway. Stimulation A process where a molecule increases the activity of an enzyme, speeding up a metabolic pathway. Red Light A metaphor for a signal that halts or slows a process, representing negative feedback in metabolic regulation. Green Light A metaphor for a signal that accelerates a process, representing positive feedback in metabolic regulation. Product F A specific example of a final product in a metabolic pathway, used to illustrate feedback mechanisms. Enzyme 1 The first catalyst in a metabolic pathway, often the target for feedback regulation by the final product. Molecule A The initial substrate in a metabolic pathway, converted by the first enzyme and regulated by feedback. Molecule B An intermediate product in a metabolic pathway, its formation is often regulated by feedback mechanisms.
Negative & Positive Feedback definitions
