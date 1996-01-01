Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

12. Microbial Metabolism

Negative & Positive Feedback

Next Topic
1

concept

Negative Feedback

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

concept

Positive Feedback

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3
Problem

________ is when the product of a biochemical pathway activates the production of itself.

a) Negative feedback inhibition.

b) Positive feedback.

c) Substrate feedback inhibition.

d) Product feedback inhibition.

4
Problem

Which of the following is TRUE about feedback inhibition?

a) Feedback inhibition has no physiological importance.

b) Multiple products are required for feedback inhibition.

c) Feedback inhibition of a pathway can only be accomplished by the products of that pathway.

d) Feedback inhibition involves products binding to the active site to prevent enzyme activity.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.