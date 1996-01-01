Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Negative Feedback
Positive Feedback
________ is when the product of a biochemical pathway activates the production of itself.
a) Negative feedback inhibition.
b) Positive feedback.
c) Substrate feedback inhibition.
d) Product feedback inhibition.
Which of the following is TRUE about feedback inhibition?
a) Feedback inhibition has no physiological importance.
b) Multiple products are required for feedback inhibition.
c) Feedback inhibition of a pathway can only be accomplished by the products of that pathway.
d) Feedback inhibition involves products binding to the active site to prevent enzyme activity.