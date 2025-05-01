Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Phototroph Organism obtaining energy directly from sunlight, using light as the primary energy source for metabolic processes.

Chemotroph Organism deriving energy from chemical compounds in the environment, rather than from sunlight.

Lithotroph Organism using reduced inorganic molecules, such as water or iron, as the source of electrons for metabolism.

Organotroph Organism obtaining electrons from organic molecules containing both carbon and hydrogen, like glucose.

Autotroph Organism synthesizing its own food by fixing inorganic carbon, typically carbon dioxide, to build cell components.

Heterotroph Organism acquiring carbon by consuming organic molecules, relying on preformed organic substances for growth.