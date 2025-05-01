Skip to main content
Nutritional Factors of Microbial Growth definitions

  • Phototroph
    Organism obtaining energy directly from sunlight, using light as the primary energy source for metabolic processes.
  • Chemotroph
    Organism deriving energy from chemical compounds in the environment, rather than from sunlight.
  • Lithotroph
    Organism using reduced inorganic molecules, such as water or iron, as the source of electrons for metabolism.
  • Organotroph
    Organism obtaining electrons from organic molecules containing both carbon and hydrogen, like glucose.
  • Autotroph
    Organism synthesizing its own food by fixing inorganic carbon, typically carbon dioxide, to build cell components.
  • Heterotroph
    Organism acquiring carbon by consuming organic molecules, relying on preformed organic substances for growth.
  • Energy Source
    Factor classifying organisms based on whether they use sunlight or chemical compounds to power metabolism.
  • Electron Source
    Factor distinguishing organisms by the origin of electrons supplied to the electron transport chain.
  • Carbon Source
    Factor identifying whether an organism uses organic or inorganic molecules to supply carbon for biosynthesis.
  • Inorganic Molecule
    Substance lacking both carbon and hydrogen, such as water or iron, often used by certain microbes for electrons.
  • Organic Molecule
    Compound containing both carbon and hydrogen, like glucose, serving as a source of electrons or carbon.
  • Carbon Fixation
    Process of capturing inorganic carbon, usually carbon dioxide, and converting it into organic molecules.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    Series of molecular complexes transferring electrons to generate energy for cellular activities.
  • Nutritional Diversity
    Range of possible combinations of energy, electron, and carbon sources leading to varied microbial lifestyles.
  • Chemoorganoheterotroph
    Organism using chemical energy, organic molecules as electron source, and organic carbon for biosynthesis.