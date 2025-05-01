Back
Phototroph Organism obtaining energy directly from sunlight, using light as the primary energy source for metabolic processes. Chemotroph Organism deriving energy from chemical compounds in the environment, rather than from sunlight. Lithotroph Organism using reduced inorganic molecules, such as water or iron, as the source of electrons for metabolism. Organotroph Organism obtaining electrons from organic molecules containing both carbon and hydrogen, like glucose. Autotroph Organism synthesizing its own food by fixing inorganic carbon, typically carbon dioxide, to build cell components. Heterotroph Organism acquiring carbon by consuming organic molecules, relying on preformed organic substances for growth. Energy Source Factor classifying organisms based on whether they use sunlight or chemical compounds to power metabolism. Electron Source Factor distinguishing organisms by the origin of electrons supplied to the electron transport chain. Carbon Source Factor identifying whether an organism uses organic or inorganic molecules to supply carbon for biosynthesis. Inorganic Molecule Substance lacking both carbon and hydrogen, such as water or iron, often used by certain microbes for electrons. Organic Molecule Compound containing both carbon and hydrogen, like glucose, serving as a source of electrons or carbon. Carbon Fixation Process of capturing inorganic carbon, usually carbon dioxide, and converting it into organic molecules. Electron Transport Chain Series of molecular complexes transferring electrons to generate energy for cellular activities. Nutritional Diversity Range of possible combinations of energy, electron, and carbon sources leading to varied microbial lifestyles. Chemoorganoheterotroph Organism using chemical energy, organic molecules as electron source, and organic carbon for biosynthesis.
Nutritional Factors of Microbial Growth definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15