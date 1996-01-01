Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth

Nutritional Factors of Microbial Growth

1

concept

Nutritional Factors of Microbial Growth

2m
2

concept

Energy Source:Phototrophs vs. Chemotrophs

2m
3
Problem

The prefix photo- indicates that an organism will make use of _______ for energy purposes.

4

concept

Electron Source:Lithotrophs vs. Organotrophs

3m
5

concept

Carbon Source:Heterotrophs vs. Autotrophs

2m
6
Problem

Biologists can divide living organisms into two groups:autotrophs and heterotrophs, which differ in _________.

7
Problem

Organisms that use organic molecules as their source of carbon are called:

8
Problem

Organisms that use CO2 as their source of carbon are called

9

concept

Reviewing the Nutritional Growth Factors of Microbes

2m
10

concept

Nutritional Diversity Among Microbes

5m
11
Problem

Chemoheterotrophs:

12
Problem

Cyanobacteria are a group of photosynthetic bacteria. These bacteria use sunlight as their energy source and carbon dioxide as their carbon source. Cyanobacteria are ________________.

13
Problem

Humans are:

