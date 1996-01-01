Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Nutritional Factors of Microbial Growth
Energy Source:Phototrophs vs. Chemotrophs
The prefix photo- indicates that an organism will make use of _______ for energy purposes.
Electron Source:Lithotrophs vs. Organotrophs
Carbon Source:Heterotrophs vs. Autotrophs
Biologists can divide living organisms into two groups:autotrophs and heterotrophs, which differ in _________.
Organisms that use organic molecules as their source of carbon are called:
Organisms that use CO2 as their source of carbon are called
Reviewing the Nutritional Growth Factors of Microbes
Nutritional Diversity Among Microbes
Chemoheterotrophs:
Cyanobacteria are a group of photosynthetic bacteria. These bacteria use sunlight as their energy source and carbon dioxide as their carbon source. Cyanobacteria are ________________.
Humans are: