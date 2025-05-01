Back
Osmolarity Measure of solute concentration affecting water movement across cell membranes, crucial for microbial survival. Osmosis Passive movement of water from low to high solute concentration, balancing cellular environments. Cell Membrane Selective barrier regulating entry and exit of water and solutes, influencing microbial growth. Solute Dissolved substance, such as NaCl, that can bind water molecules and impact cellular water availability. NaCl Common salt that interacts with water, reducing its availability for cellular processes in microbes. Nonhalotolerant Microbe group thriving only in environments with nearly zero salt, unable to survive moderate salinity. Halotolerant Microbe group capable of surviving moderate salt levels, with optimal growth around 3-4% salt. Halophile Microbe group requiring high salt concentrations (1-14%) for survival, with optimal growth near 6% salt. Extreme Halophile Microbe group thriving only in very high salt environments, above 15%, such as the Great Salt Lake. Growth Rate Speed at which microbial populations increase, influenced by environmental salt concentration. Hypotonic Environment Condition where external solute concentration is lower than inside the cell, promoting water influx. Hypertonic Environment Condition where external solute concentration exceeds that inside the cell, causing water efflux. Salt Tolerance Ability of microbes to survive and grow in environments with varying salt concentrations. Marine Bacteria Microorganisms adapted to live in salty seawater, often classified as halophiles.
Osmolarity Factors for Microbial Growth definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14