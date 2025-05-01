Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Osmolarity Measure of solute concentration affecting water movement across cell membranes, crucial for microbial survival.

Osmosis Passive movement of water from low to high solute concentration, balancing cellular environments.

Cell Membrane Selective barrier regulating entry and exit of water and solutes, influencing microbial growth.

Solute Dissolved substance, such as NaCl, that can bind water molecules and impact cellular water availability.

NaCl Common salt that interacts with water, reducing its availability for cellular processes in microbes.

Nonhalotolerant Microbe group thriving only in environments with nearly zero salt, unable to survive moderate salinity.