Other Types of Staining definitions

  • Special Staining
    Technique using unique procedures to highlight specific internal or external cell structures for easier visualization.
  • Capsule Stain
    Method that reveals the protective barrier around bacteria as a white border, making it visible under the microscope.
  • Endospore Stain
    Procedure that colors dormant bacterial structures bluish-green, aiding in their identification within cells.
  • Flagella Stain
    Technique that makes thin, whip-like appendages of bacteria visible, which are otherwise undetectable.
  • Capsule
    Gel-like outer layer surrounding some bacteria, seen as a white border when stained, providing protection.
  • Endospore
    Highly resistant, dormant structure formed by certain bacteria, visible as blue-green dots after special staining.
  • Flagella
    Long, thread-like structures extending from bacteria, responsible for movement, visualized only with specific stains.
  • Fluorescent Dye
    Chemical that emits visible light when excited, used to tag and visualize cellular components under special microscopes.
  • Immunofluorescence
    Technique combining fluorescent dyes with antibodies to detect specific molecules on or within cells.
  • Antibody
    Y-shaped protein that binds specifically to target molecules, enabling their detection when linked to fluorescent dyes.
  • Antigen
    Molecule recognized and bound by antibodies, allowing for targeted visualization in immunofluorescence.
  • Fluorochrome
    Type of fluorescent dye that emits light upon excitation, often attached to antibodies for cell labeling.
  • Cellular Process
    Biochemical activity within cells that can alter certain fluorescent dyes, distinguishing living from dead cells.