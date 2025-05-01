Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Special Staining Technique using unique procedures to highlight specific internal or external cell structures for easier visualization.

Capsule Stain Method that reveals the protective barrier around bacteria as a white border, making it visible under the microscope.

Endospore Stain Procedure that colors dormant bacterial structures bluish-green, aiding in their identification within cells.

Flagella Stain Technique that makes thin, whip-like appendages of bacteria visible, which are otherwise undetectable.

Capsule Gel-like outer layer surrounding some bacteria, seen as a white border when stained, providing protection.

Endospore Highly resistant, dormant structure formed by certain bacteria, visible as blue-green dots after special staining.