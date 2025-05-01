Back
Special Staining Technique using unique procedures to highlight specific internal or external cell structures for easier visualization. Capsule Stain Method that reveals the protective barrier around bacteria as a white border, making it visible under the microscope. Endospore Stain Procedure that colors dormant bacterial structures bluish-green, aiding in their identification within cells. Flagella Stain Technique that makes thin, whip-like appendages of bacteria visible, which are otherwise undetectable. Capsule Gel-like outer layer surrounding some bacteria, seen as a white border when stained, providing protection. Endospore Highly resistant, dormant structure formed by certain bacteria, visible as blue-green dots after special staining. Flagella Long, thread-like structures extending from bacteria, responsible for movement, visualized only with specific stains. Fluorescent Dye Chemical that emits visible light when excited, used to tag and visualize cellular components under special microscopes. Immunofluorescence Technique combining fluorescent dyes with antibodies to detect specific molecules on or within cells. Antibody Y-shaped protein that binds specifically to target molecules, enabling their detection when linked to fluorescent dyes. Antigen Molecule recognized and bound by antibodies, allowing for targeted visualization in immunofluorescence. Fluorochrome Type of fluorescent dye that emits light upon excitation, often attached to antibodies for cell labeling. Cellular Process Biochemical activity within cells that can alter certain fluorescent dyes, distinguishing living from dead cells.
