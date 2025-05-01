Skip to main content
Oxygen Requirements for Microbial Growth definitions

  • Aerobe
    Microbe that requires oxygen as the final electron acceptor for energy generation, thriving only in oxygen-rich environments.
  • Anaerobe
    Microbe that grows in environments with little to no oxygen, often finding oxygen toxic or unnecessary for survival.
  • Obligate Aerobe
    Organism that cannot survive without oxygen, showing growth only where oxygen concentration is highest.
  • Obligate Anaerobe
    Organism that cannot survive in the presence of oxygen, with growth restricted to oxygen-free environments.
  • Facultative Anaerobe
    Microbe capable of growing with or without oxygen, but prefers and grows best in oxygen-rich conditions.
  • Microaerophile
    Organism requiring only low levels of oxygen, with higher concentrations being toxic and absence preventing growth.
  • Aerotolerant Anaerobe
    Microbe that grows equally well regardless of oxygen presence, showing no preference for aerobic or anaerobic conditions.
  • Aerobic Environment
    Setting with abundant oxygen, supporting the growth of organisms that depend on oxygen for energy production.
  • Anaerobic Environment
    Setting with little or no oxygen, favoring the growth of organisms that do not require or are harmed by oxygen.
  • Reactive Oxygen Species
    Highly reactive oxygen-derived molecules, such as superoxide and hydrogen peroxide, capable of damaging cellular components.
  • Superoxide
    A reactive oxygen molecule (O2−) that can cause cellular damage if not neutralized by protective enzymes.
  • Hydrogen Peroxide
    A toxic byproduct of oxygen metabolism, requiring enzymatic breakdown to prevent cellular harm.
  • Superoxide Dismutase
    Enzyme that converts superoxide molecules into hydrogen peroxide and oxygen, reducing oxidative stress in cells.
  • Catalase
    Enzyme that breaks down hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen, protecting cells from oxidative damage.
  • Peroxidase
    Enzyme that converts hydrogen peroxide into water, aiding in the detoxification of reactive oxygen species.