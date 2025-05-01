Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Aerobe Microbe that requires oxygen as the final electron acceptor for energy generation, thriving only in oxygen-rich environments.

Anaerobe Microbe that grows in environments with little to no oxygen, often finding oxygen toxic or unnecessary for survival.

Obligate Aerobe Organism that cannot survive without oxygen, showing growth only where oxygen concentration is highest.

Obligate Anaerobe Organism that cannot survive in the presence of oxygen, with growth restricted to oxygen-free environments.

Facultative Anaerobe Microbe capable of growing with or without oxygen, but prefers and grows best in oxygen-rich conditions.

Microaerophile Organism requiring only low levels of oxygen, with higher concentrations being toxic and absence preventing growth.