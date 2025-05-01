Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Pattern Recognition Receptors Cellular sensors on immune cells that detect molecular signs of microbes or cell damage, triggering innate immune responses.

Toll-like Receptors Membrane-embedded sensors on immune cells that recognize microbial patterns outside or inside the cell, initiating cytokine release.

C-type Lectin Receptors Cell surface proteins that bind to carbohydrate structures on microbes, leading to immune activation.

NOD-like Receptors Cytoplasmic proteins in immune cells that sense intracellular microbial or damage signals, forming inflammasomes.

RIG-like Receptors Cytoplasmic proteins that detect viral RNA by recognizing unique features absent in host RNA, triggering interferon responses.

MAMPs Molecular patterns found on microbes, such as LPS or flagellin, recognized by immune sensors as signs of microbial presence.