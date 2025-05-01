Back
Pattern Recognition Receptors Cellular sensors on immune cells that detect molecular signs of microbes or cell damage, triggering innate immune responses. Toll-like Receptors Membrane-embedded sensors on immune cells that recognize microbial patterns outside or inside the cell, initiating cytokine release. C-type Lectin Receptors Cell surface proteins that bind to carbohydrate structures on microbes, leading to immune activation. NOD-like Receptors Cytoplasmic proteins in immune cells that sense intracellular microbial or damage signals, forming inflammasomes. RIG-like Receptors Cytoplasmic proteins that detect viral RNA by recognizing unique features absent in host RNA, triggering interferon responses. MAMPs Molecular patterns found on microbes, such as LPS or flagellin, recognized by immune sensors as signs of microbial presence. PAMPs Molecular signatures specific to pathogens, often used interchangeably with MAMPs, alerting immune cells to infection. DAMPs Host-derived molecules released during cell damage, signaling immune cells to respond to tissue injury. Cytoplasmic Receptors Intracellular proteins that sense microbial or damage signals within the cell, distinct from membrane-bound sensors. Endosome Membrane-bound compartment formed by endocytosis, housing ingested material and certain immune sensors. Phagosome Vesicle formed around particles engulfed by phagocytosis, containing embedded immune sensors for internalized microbes. Inflammasome Multiprotein complex formed in the cytoplasm upon danger detection, activating pro-inflammatory cytokine production. Cytokine Signaling molecule released by immune cells upon detection of danger, orchestrating inflammation and immune responses. Lectin Protein domain within certain immune receptors that specifically binds to carbohydrate structures on microbial surfaces. Flagellin Protein component of bacterial flagella, recognized as a microbial signature by immune sensors.
