19. Innate Immunity

Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)

Pattern Recognition Receptors

MAMPs & DAMPs

3
Problem

Which of the following are PRRs least likely to detect?

Toll-Like Receptors

5
Problem

Toll-like receptors (TLRs) bind molecules on pathogens. Why is this helpful to the immune response?

C-Type Lectin Receptors

7
Problem

Which of the following is not considered a MAMP (Microbe/Pathogen-Associated Molecular Pattern)?

Nucleotide-binding & Oligomerization Domain (NOD)-Like Receptors

9
Problem

Why are NOD-like receptors (NLRs) important for macrophage cells?

Retinoic acid Inducible Gene (RIG)-Like Receptors

11
Problem

What defining features of viral RNA allows the RIG-like receptors to distinguish infecting viral RNA from the host cell’s RNA?

12
Problem

In addition to peptidoglycan, which molecule(s) unique to bacteria would PRRs recognize?

13
Problem

Toll-like receptors are receptor proteins on ___________.

14
Problem

Which type of pattern recognition receptor when bound to MAMPs triggers the formation of the inflammasome?

15
Problem

Toll-like receptors:

16
Problem

______ on phagocytes bind to PAMPs on bacteria, triggering uptake & destruction of the bacterial pathogens?

