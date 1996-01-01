Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Pattern Recognition Receptors
MAMPs & DAMPs
Which of the following are PRRs least likely to detect?
Toll-Like Receptors
Toll-like receptors (TLRs) bind molecules on pathogens. Why is this helpful to the immune response?
C-Type Lectin Receptors
Which of the following is not considered a MAMP (Microbe/Pathogen-Associated Molecular Pattern)?
Nucleotide-binding & Oligomerization Domain (NOD)-Like Receptors
Why are NOD-like receptors (NLRs) important for macrophage cells?
Retinoic acid Inducible Gene (RIG)-Like Receptors
What defining features of viral RNA allows the RIG-like receptors to distinguish infecting viral RNA from the host cell’s RNA?
In addition to peptidoglycan, which molecule(s) unique to bacteria would PRRs recognize?
Toll-like receptors are receptor proteins on ___________.
Which type of pattern recognition receptor when bound to MAMPs triggers the formation of the inflammasome?
Toll-like receptors:
______ on phagocytes bind to PAMPs on bacteria, triggering uptake & destruction of the bacterial pathogens?