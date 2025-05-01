Back
Skin A multi-layered structure forming a tough, dry barrier that prevents microbial entry as part of innate immunity. Physical Barrier A structural defense that blocks pathogens from entering the body, forming the first line of innate immunity. First Line Defense The initial protective mechanisms, including skin and mucous membranes, that prevent pathogen invasion. Innate Immunity A non-specific, immediate defense system present from birth, providing broad protection against pathogens. Epidermis The outermost skin layer, made of multiple layers of epithelial cells, with a surface of dead, keratin-rich cells. Dermis A thick, inner skin layer composed of durable connective tissue, providing strength and resistance to penetration. Epithelial Cells Tightly packed cells forming the surface of the skin, creating a continuous barrier against microbes. Keratin A water-repelling protein in dead skin cells that creates a dry surface, limiting microbial growth. Shedding The process where the outermost skin layer is regularly sloughed off, removing attached microbes. Connective Tissue A tough, supportive tissue in the dermis that enhances skin durability and prevents microbial penetration. Subcutaneous Layer A layer beneath the dermis containing fat tissue and blood vessels, adding extra protection. Microbial Growth The increase in number of microorganisms, which is limited on skin by dryness and shedding. Dry Environment A condition on the skin surface, maintained by keratin, that inhibits many microbes. Mucous Membranes Moist linings of body passages that, along with skin, act as physical barriers in innate immunity.
