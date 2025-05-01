Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Skin A multi-layered structure forming a tough, dry barrier that prevents microbial entry as part of innate immunity.

Physical Barrier A structural defense that blocks pathogens from entering the body, forming the first line of innate immunity.

First Line Defense The initial protective mechanisms, including skin and mucous membranes, that prevent pathogen invasion.

Innate Immunity A non-specific, immediate defense system present from birth, providing broad protection against pathogens.

Epidermis The outermost skin layer, made of multiple layers of epithelial cells, with a surface of dead, keratin-rich cells.

Dermis A thick, inner skin layer composed of durable connective tissue, providing strength and resistance to penetration.