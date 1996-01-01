Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
Which of the following sheds dead cells along with microbes attached to those cells?
Examples of 1st line defenses to infection which are components of the innate immune system include all of the following except?
Why is keratin an important layer of defense against infection?