19. Innate Immunity

Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin

3
Problem

Which of the following sheds dead cells along with microbes attached to those cells?

4
Problem

Examples of 1st line defenses to infection which are components of the innate immune system include all of the following except?

5
Problem

Why is keratin an important layer of defense against infection?

