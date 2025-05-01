Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Chlorophyll a Main photosynthetic molecule in chloroplasts, reflects green and blue light, and is essential for capturing energy to drive photosynthesis.

Chlorophyll b Accessory molecule found in smaller amounts than the main pigment, reflects yellow and green light, and broadens the range of light absorption.

Carotenoids Accessory molecules reflecting orange, red, and yellow light, contributing to plant coloration and expanding the spectrum of absorbed light.

Accessory pigments Molecules other than the main pigment that absorb additional wavelengths, enhancing the efficiency of light capture in photosynthesis.

Chloroplast Organelle in plant cells where photosynthesis occurs, containing pigment molecules and specialized internal structures.

Thylakoid Membranous, pancake-like structure inside the organelle, housing pigment-protein complexes crucial for light absorption.