Chlorophyll a Main photosynthetic molecule in chloroplasts, reflects green and blue light, and is essential for capturing energy to drive photosynthesis. Chlorophyll b Accessory molecule found in smaller amounts than the main pigment, reflects yellow and green light, and broadens the range of light absorption. Carotenoids Accessory molecules reflecting orange, red, and yellow light, contributing to plant coloration and expanding the spectrum of absorbed light. Accessory pigments Molecules other than the main pigment that absorb additional wavelengths, enhancing the efficiency of light capture in photosynthesis. Chloroplast Organelle in plant cells where photosynthesis occurs, containing pigment molecules and specialized internal structures. Thylakoid Membranous, pancake-like structure inside the organelle, housing pigment-protein complexes crucial for light absorption. Photosystem Complex of pigments and proteins in the thylakoid membrane, organized to capture light and initiate energy conversion. Light-harvesting complex Group of pigment molecules surrounding a central region, funneling absorbed energy toward the core for conversion. Reaction center Central part of a pigment-protein complex where energy from absorbed light is converted into chemical energy. Absorption spectrum Graphical representation showing how much light at different wavelengths is absorbed by pigment molecules. Wavelength Specific distance between peaks of light waves, determining the color and energy of light absorbed or reflected by pigments. Visible light Range of electromagnetic radiation detectable by the human eye, utilized by pigment molecules for energy capture. Mesophyll cell Type of leaf tissue cell containing organelles where photosynthesis and pigment localization occur. Stroma Fluid-filled region inside the organelle but outside the internal membrane stacks, surrounding the sites of light reactions.
Pigments of Photosynthesis
