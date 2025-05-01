Skip to main content
Pigments of Photosynthesis definitions

  • Chlorophyll a
    Main photosynthetic molecule in chloroplasts, reflects green and blue light, and is essential for capturing energy to drive photosynthesis.
  • Chlorophyll b
    Accessory molecule found in smaller amounts than the main pigment, reflects yellow and green light, and broadens the range of light absorption.
  • Carotenoids
    Accessory molecules reflecting orange, red, and yellow light, contributing to plant coloration and expanding the spectrum of absorbed light.
  • Accessory pigments
    Molecules other than the main pigment that absorb additional wavelengths, enhancing the efficiency of light capture in photosynthesis.
  • Chloroplast
    Organelle in plant cells where photosynthesis occurs, containing pigment molecules and specialized internal structures.
  • Thylakoid
    Membranous, pancake-like structure inside the organelle, housing pigment-protein complexes crucial for light absorption.
  • Photosystem
    Complex of pigments and proteins in the thylakoid membrane, organized to capture light and initiate energy conversion.
  • Light-harvesting complex
    Group of pigment molecules surrounding a central region, funneling absorbed energy toward the core for conversion.
  • Reaction center
    Central part of a pigment-protein complex where energy from absorbed light is converted into chemical energy.
  • Absorption spectrum
    Graphical representation showing how much light at different wavelengths is absorbed by pigment molecules.
  • Wavelength
    Specific distance between peaks of light waves, determining the color and energy of light absorbed or reflected by pigments.
  • Visible light
    Range of electromagnetic radiation detectable by the human eye, utilized by pigment molecules for energy capture.
  • Mesophyll cell
    Type of leaf tissue cell containing organelles where photosynthesis and pigment localization occur.
  • Stroma
    Fluid-filled region inside the organelle but outside the internal membrane stacks, surrounding the sites of light reactions.