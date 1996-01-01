Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

13. Photosynthesis

Pigments of Photosynthesis

Pigments of Photosynthesis

Examples of accessory pigments for photosynthesis are:

a) Chlorophyll b and carotenoids.

b) Chlorophyll a and chlorophyll b.

c) Chlorophyll a and carotenoids.

d) Carotenoids, chlorophyll b and chlorophyll a.

Absorption Spectrum of Photosynthesis

Which of the following pigments does NOT absorb yellow/orange light (650-750nm)?

a) Chlorophyll a.

b) Carotenoids.

c) Chlorophyll b.

d)  Both a & c.

Introduction to Photosystems

The figure shows the absorption spectrum for chlorophyll a and the action spectrum for photosynthesis. Why are they different?


a) Green and yellow wavelengths of light inhibit the absorption of red and blue wavelengths.

b) Oxygen given off during photosynthesis interferes with the absorption of light.

c) Accessory pigments are absorbing light in addition to chlorophyll a which can be used in photosynthesis.

d) Aerobic bacteria take up oxygen, which changes the measurement of the rate of photosynthesis.

