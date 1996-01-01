Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Pigments of Photosynthesis
Examples of accessory pigments for photosynthesis are:
a) Chlorophyll b and carotenoids.
b) Chlorophyll a and chlorophyll b.
c) Chlorophyll a and carotenoids.
d) Carotenoids, chlorophyll b and chlorophyll a.
Absorption Spectrum of Photosynthesis
Which of the following pigments does NOT absorb yellow/orange light (650-750nm)?
a) Chlorophyll a.
b) Carotenoids.
c) Chlorophyll b.
d) Both a & c.
Introduction to Photosystems
The figure shows the absorption spectrum for chlorophyll a and the action spectrum for photosynthesis. Why are they different?
a) Green and yellow wavelengths of light inhibit the absorption of red and blue wavelengths.
b) Oxygen given off during photosynthesis interferes with the absorption of light.
c) Accessory pigments are absorbing light in addition to chlorophyll a which can be used in photosynthesis.
d) Aerobic bacteria take up oxygen, which changes the measurement of the rate of photosynthesis.