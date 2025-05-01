Skip to main content
Pili definitions

  • Pili
    Long, filamentous protein structures on bacterial surfaces, enabling movement and genetic exchange between cells.
  • Pilus
    A single, protein-based extension from a bacterial cell, serving roles in movement and DNA transfer.
  • Cell Motility
    The ability of a bacterial cell to move through its environment, often using surface structures.
  • Twitching Motility
    A jerky, non-continuous movement where extensions attach, retract, and pull the cell forward.
  • Gliding Motility
    A smooth, continuous movement along a surface, facilitated by motor proteins and surface structures.
  • Motor Proteins
    Molecules that interact with surface structures to enable smooth movement of bacterial cells.
  • Sex Pilus
    A specialized extension connecting two bacterial cells to facilitate direct genetic material exchange.
  • Conjugation Pilus
    A structure forming a bridge between cells, allowing transfer of DNA during a specific genetic exchange process.
  • Conjugation
    A process where genetic material is transferred directly from one bacterial cell to another via physical contact.
  • DNA Transfer
    The movement of genetic material from one cell to another, often conferring new traits to the recipient.
  • Plasmid
    A small, circular DNA molecule that can carry traits like antibiotic resistance and be exchanged between cells.
  • Antibiotic Resistance
    A trait that enables bacteria to survive exposure to drugs designed to kill or inhibit them, often spread via plasmids.
  • Protein Filament
    A long, thread-like molecular structure composed of proteins, extending from the cell surface.
  • Surface Structure
    An external feature of a bacterial cell, often involved in movement, attachment, or genetic exchange.