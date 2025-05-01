Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Pili Long, filamentous protein structures on bacterial surfaces, enabling movement and genetic exchange between cells.

Pilus A single, protein-based extension from a bacterial cell, serving roles in movement and DNA transfer.

Cell Motility The ability of a bacterial cell to move through its environment, often using surface structures.

Twitching Motility A jerky, non-continuous movement where extensions attach, retract, and pull the cell forward.

Gliding Motility A smooth, continuous movement along a surface, facilitated by motor proteins and surface structures.

Motor Proteins Molecules that interact with surface structures to enable smooth movement of bacterial cells.