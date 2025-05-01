Back
Pili Long, filamentous protein structures on bacterial surfaces, enabling movement and genetic exchange between cells. Pilus A single, protein-based extension from a bacterial cell, serving roles in movement and DNA transfer. Cell Motility The ability of a bacterial cell to move through its environment, often using surface structures. Twitching Motility A jerky, non-continuous movement where extensions attach, retract, and pull the cell forward. Gliding Motility A smooth, continuous movement along a surface, facilitated by motor proteins and surface structures. Motor Proteins Molecules that interact with surface structures to enable smooth movement of bacterial cells. Sex Pilus A specialized extension connecting two bacterial cells to facilitate direct genetic material exchange. Conjugation Pilus A structure forming a bridge between cells, allowing transfer of DNA during a specific genetic exchange process. Conjugation A process where genetic material is transferred directly from one bacterial cell to another via physical contact. DNA Transfer The movement of genetic material from one cell to another, often conferring new traits to the recipient. Plasmid A small, circular DNA molecule that can carry traits like antibiotic resistance and be exchanged between cells. Antibiotic Resistance A trait that enables bacteria to survive exposure to drugs designed to kill or inhibit them, often spread via plasmids. Protein Filament A long, thread-like molecular structure composed of proteins, extending from the cell surface. Surface Structure An external feature of a bacterial cell, often involved in movement, attachment, or genetic exchange.
Pili definitions
