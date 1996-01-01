Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions

Pili

Pili

1m
Functions of Pili

1m
Which of these are true about pili?

Cell Motility by Pili

2m
________ is the mechanism where a bacterial cell uses its pili to crawl across a surface towards a destination:

Scientists believe some bacteria are able to “glide” through their environment by…

Which cellular structures are involved in conjugation?

Sex Pilus

3m
Which of the following is NOT a function of pili?

