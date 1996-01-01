Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Pili quiz #1 Flashcards

Pili quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • What is the role of the pilus in bacterial conjugation?
    The pilus, specifically the sex pilus, connects two bacterial cells and brings them into close proximity, allowing the transfer of DNA plasmids from one cell to another during conjugation.
  • Which of the following tasks would be a possible function of a bacterial pilus: cell motility or DNA transfer?
    A bacterial pilus can function in cell motility (such as twitching and gliding movements) and in DNA transfer between cells, especially during conjugation.
  • What is the difference between the terms 'pili' and 'pilus'?
    'Pili' is the plural form referring to multiple structures, while 'pilus' is the singular form referring to one structure.
  • How many pili are typically found on a bacterial cell?
    Bacterial cells usually have only 1 to 2 pili per cell.
  • Describe the mechanism of twitching motility in bacteria.
    Twitching motility involves the pilus extending, attaching to a surface, and then retracting to pull the cell forward in a jerky motion.
  • What distinguishes gliding motility from twitching motility in bacteria?
    Gliding motility is characterized by smooth, continuous movement facilitated by motor proteins, unlike the jerky motion of twitching motility.
  • What role do motor proteins play in bacterial gliding motility?
    Motor proteins attach to surfaces and help facilitate the smooth movement of the cell during gliding motility.
  • How can the transfer of a plasmid via conjugation affect the recipient bacterial cell?
    The recipient cell can gain new functions, such as antibiotic resistance, from the transferred plasmid.
  • After conjugation, what can the recipient bacterial cell do with its newly acquired plasmid?
    The recipient cell can use its own sex pilus to transfer the plasmid to other cells that do not have it.
  • What is the process called when DNA is transferred directly between bacterial cells using a sex pilus?
    This process is called conjugation.