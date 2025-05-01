Back
Morphology Refers to the structural shape and form similarities shared between plant and animal viruses. RNA Virus A type of virus whose genetic material is ribonucleic acid, commonly found in plant viral infections. Non-enveloped Virus A viral particle lacking a lipid membrane, making up the majority of plant viruses. Wound Site A physical break in the plant cell wall, often caused by insects, serving as an entry point for viruses. Transmitter An agent such as insects, soil, seeds, or humans that facilitates the spread of plant viruses between hosts. Plasmodesmata Cytoplasmic channels in plant cell walls that allow viruses to move directly between adjacent cells. Virion A complete, mature viral particle capable of infecting plant cells and spreading the infection. Capsid Protein A protein component synthesized in the nucleus that forms the protective shell around viral genetic material. Genome Replication The process occurring in the nucleus where viral genetic material is duplicated during infection. Cytoplasm The cellular region where assembly of new plant viral particles takes place after genome replication. Cell Wall A rigid structure surrounding plant cells, which must be breached for viral entry and contains plasmodesmata. Infection Cycle A sequence of events including entry, replication, assembly, and spread of plant viruses within host tissues. Growth Inhibition A detrimental effect of plant viral infection, resulting in stunted or limited development of the host plant. Seed Transmission The spread of plant viruses through contaminated seeds, enabling infection of new plants. Adjacent Cell A neighboring plant cell that can be infected by viruses moving through plasmodesmata.
Plant Viruses definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15