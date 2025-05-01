Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Morphology Refers to the structural shape and form similarities shared between plant and animal viruses.

RNA Virus A type of virus whose genetic material is ribonucleic acid, commonly found in plant viral infections.

Non-enveloped Virus A viral particle lacking a lipid membrane, making up the majority of plant viruses.

Wound Site A physical break in the plant cell wall, often caused by insects, serving as an entry point for viruses.

Transmitter An agent such as insects, soil, seeds, or humans that facilitates the spread of plant viruses between hosts.

Plasmodesmata Cytoplasmic channels in plant cell walls that allow viruses to move directly between adjacent cells.