Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Plaque Assay Laboratory method used to quantify phage particles by counting clear zones formed on a bacterial lawn.

Bacteriophage Virus that infects and replicates within bacteria, requiring host cells for reproduction.

Plaque Clear area in a layer of cultured cells indicating cell death due to phage-induced lysis.

Plaque Forming Unit Measurement unit representing a single infectious phage particle capable of forming one clear zone.

Titer Concentration of phage particles in an original, undiluted sample, determined by plaque counts.

Dilution Process of reducing phage concentration to obtain countable numbers of clear zones on a plate.