Plaque Assay Laboratory method used to quantify phage particles by counting clear zones formed on a bacterial lawn. Bacteriophage Virus that infects and replicates within bacteria, requiring host cells for reproduction. Plaque Clear area in a layer of cultured cells indicating cell death due to phage-induced lysis. Plaque Forming Unit Measurement unit representing a single infectious phage particle capable of forming one clear zone. Titer Concentration of phage particles in an original, undiluted sample, determined by plaque counts. Dilution Process of reducing phage concentration to obtain countable numbers of clear zones on a plate. Lawn of Bacteria Continuous layer of bacterial growth on a petri dish, serving as host cells for phage infection. Cell Lysis Destruction of bacterial cells, resulting in release of phages and formation of clear zones. Phage Infection Process where a virus invades a bacterial cell, leading to cell death and plaque formation. Lytic Cycle Viral replication process resulting in host cell destruction and release of new phage particles. Cultured Cells Bacterial cells grown under controlled conditions, used as hosts in laboratory assays. Petri Dish Shallow cylindrical container used to culture bacteria and observe plaque formation. Host Cell Bacterial cell required for viral replication and plaque development in assays. Phage Particle Individual viral entity capable of infecting bacteria and initiating plaque formation.
Plaque Assays definitions
