Streak Plate Method A technique using sequential streaking on agar to dilute microbes, enabling isolation of individual colonies from a mixed culture.

Inoculator A metal or glass loop used to transfer and isolate microbial colonies between different growth media.

Sterilization The process of eliminating all living microbes from an instrument, often by direct flame, to prevent contamination.

Petri Dish A shallow, circular container used to culture microbes on solid media in laboratory settings.

Colony A visible cluster of microbes on solid media, arising from a single cell or group, useful for isolation.

Spread Plate Method A technique where diluted liquid culture is spread over solid agar with a sterile glass rod to grow colonies.