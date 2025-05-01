Skip to main content
Plating Methods definitions

  • Streak Plate Method
    A technique using sequential streaking on agar to dilute microbes, enabling isolation of individual colonies from a mixed culture.
  • Inoculator
    A metal or glass loop used to transfer and isolate microbial colonies between different growth media.
  • Sterilization
    The process of eliminating all living microbes from an instrument, often by direct flame, to prevent contamination.
  • Petri Dish
    A shallow, circular container used to culture microbes on solid media in laboratory settings.
  • Colony
    A visible cluster of microbes on solid media, arising from a single cell or group, useful for isolation.
  • Spread Plate Method
    A technique where diluted liquid culture is spread over solid agar with a sterile glass rod to grow colonies.
  • Pour Plate Method
    A method involving pouring diluted culture onto an empty plate, then adding warm agar and mixing to grow colonies.
  • Agar
    A gelatinous substance used as a solid growth medium for culturing microbes in petri dishes.
  • Inoculum
    A small sample of microbes transferred to a new growth medium to initiate culture.
  • Liquid Broth
    A nutrient-rich fluid medium supporting microbial growth, often used as a source for plating.
  • Dilution
    The process of reducing microbial concentration in a sample to facilitate colony separation on plates.
  • Glass Rod
    A sterile tool used to evenly spread inoculum across the surface of an agar plate in the spread plate method.
  • Bunsen Burner
    A laboratory device producing a flame, commonly used to sterilize inoculating loops and other tools.
  • Mixed Culture
    A microbial sample containing multiple species, often requiring isolation techniques for study.
  • Solid Media
    A nutrient-rich, agar-based surface used to support and visualize microbial colony growth.