Streak Plate Method A technique using sequential streaking on agar to dilute microbes, enabling isolation of individual colonies from a mixed culture. Inoculator A metal or glass loop used to transfer and isolate microbial colonies between different growth media. Sterilization The process of eliminating all living microbes from an instrument, often by direct flame, to prevent contamination. Petri Dish A shallow, circular container used to culture microbes on solid media in laboratory settings. Colony A visible cluster of microbes on solid media, arising from a single cell or group, useful for isolation. Spread Plate Method A technique where diluted liquid culture is spread over solid agar with a sterile glass rod to grow colonies. Pour Plate Method A method involving pouring diluted culture onto an empty plate, then adding warm agar and mixing to grow colonies. Agar A gelatinous substance used as a solid growth medium for culturing microbes in petri dishes. Inoculum A small sample of microbes transferred to a new growth medium to initiate culture. Liquid Broth A nutrient-rich fluid medium supporting microbial growth, often used as a source for plating. Dilution The process of reducing microbial concentration in a sample to facilitate colony separation on plates. Glass Rod A sterile tool used to evenly spread inoculum across the surface of an agar plate in the spread plate method. Bunsen Burner A laboratory device producing a flame, commonly used to sterilize inoculating loops and other tools. Mixed Culture A microbial sample containing multiple species, often requiring isolation techniques for study. Solid Media A nutrient-rich, agar-based surface used to support and visualize microbial colony growth.
Plating Methods definitions
