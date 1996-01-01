Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth

Plating Methods

Streak-Plate Method

The streak-plate method is useful for:

In the streak-plate method, what is done with the inoculating loop after each streak?

Spread-Plate Method vs. Pour-Plate Method

The __________ method is used to isolate microbial colonies while the __________ method is used to count the number of viable microbial cells or colonies.

Which plating method can be used to isolate a species of bacteria from a mixed culture of cells?

