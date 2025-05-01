Back
Primary Immune Response A slower, weaker reaction to an antigen's first exposure, marked by delayed and low antibody production, mainly IgM. Secondary Immune Response A rapid, strong reaction upon re-exposure to the same antigen, with quick, high production of mainly IgG antibodies. Antigen A foreign molecule that triggers an adaptive immune reaction, leading to antibody production and immune memory. Memory B Cells Long-lived lymphocytes that enable faster, stronger antibody production during subsequent encounters with the same antigen. Memory T Cells Long-lived lymphocytes that accelerate and enhance cellular immune responses upon repeated antigen exposure. IgM The first antibody class produced during an initial immune response, present in low amounts and acting as an early defense. IgG A highly effective antibody class produced rapidly and in large quantities during secondary immune responses. Antibody Class Switching A process where B cells shift from producing IgM to IgG, increasing the effectiveness of the immune response. Plasma Cells Effector B cells that secrete large amounts of antibodies during both primary and secondary immune responses. Adaptive Immunity A specific defense system that improves with repeated antigen exposure, involving memory cells and antibody production. Antibody Concentration The measurable amount of antibodies present in blood serum, reflecting the strength of an immune response. Exposure Contact with an antigen that initiates an immune response, leading to antibody production and immune memory formation. Signs and Symptoms Observable effects of infection that may be prevented during a rapid and effective secondary immune response.
