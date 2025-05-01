Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Primary Immune Response A slower, weaker reaction to an antigen's first exposure, marked by delayed and low antibody production, mainly IgM.

Secondary Immune Response A rapid, strong reaction upon re-exposure to the same antigen, with quick, high production of mainly IgG antibodies.

Antigen A foreign molecule that triggers an adaptive immune reaction, leading to antibody production and immune memory.

Memory B Cells Long-lived lymphocytes that enable faster, stronger antibody production during subsequent encounters with the same antigen.

Memory T Cells Long-lived lymphocytes that accelerate and enhance cellular immune responses upon repeated antigen exposure.

IgM The first antibody class produced during an initial immune response, present in low amounts and acting as an early defense.