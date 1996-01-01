Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
During an immune response, the latent or lag period is the number of days between the initial infection of the host and antibody production used to fight the infection. Which type of immune response will have the longer latent period?
Which antibody class rises to its highest concentration during a secondary response?
Does the graph correspond with a primary or secondary infection?
People that are immune to a certain disease have ________ class antibodies against the disease years later.
How long after initiation of a primary response do significant amounts of antibody appear in the blood?
If you draw a blood sample from a patient to determine whether he or she has a herpes simplex infection, and the patient displays a large amount of IgG against the virus but low levels of IgM, what do you conclude?
Put the following steps in the correct sequence to elicit an antibody response:
(1) TH cell recognizes B cell.
(2) APC contacts antigen.
(3) Antigen fragment displayed on surface of APC.
(4) TH recognizes antigen on APC is immunogenic.
(5) B cell proliferates.