Prion A misfolded, proteinaceous infectious agent lacking nucleic acids, capable of inducing abnormal folding in normal proteins.

Obligate Intracellular Parasite An entity that requires entry into a host cell to replicate or propagate, unable to survive independently.

Acellular Lacking cellular structure, not composed of cells, distinguishing it from living organisms like bacteria.

Neurodegenerative Disease A disorder marked by progressive loss of neuron function, often resulting in brain tissue deterioration.

Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy A group of diseases causing sponge-like holes in brain tissue, leading to neurological decline.

Prion Protein Scrapie (PrPSc) A misfolded, disease-associated protein form that can convert normal proteins into its abnormal structure.