Prion A misfolded, proteinaceous infectious agent lacking nucleic acids, capable of inducing abnormal folding in normal proteins. Obligate Intracellular Parasite An entity that requires entry into a host cell to replicate or propagate, unable to survive independently. Acellular Lacking cellular structure, not composed of cells, distinguishing it from living organisms like bacteria. Neurodegenerative Disease A disorder marked by progressive loss of neuron function, often resulting in brain tissue deterioration. Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy A group of diseases causing sponge-like holes in brain tissue, leading to neurological decline. Prion Protein Scrapie (PrPSc) A misfolded, disease-associated protein form that can convert normal proteins into its abnormal structure. Prion Protein Cellular (PrPC) A normal, functional protein found in neurons, susceptible to conversion into a disease-causing form. Aggregation The clumping together of misfolded proteins within neural tissue, often leading to cellular dysfunction. Spongiform Lesion A hole or gap in brain tissue, giving it a sponge-like appearance, characteristic of prion diseases. Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease A fatal human disorder caused by prions, characterized by rapid neurodegeneration and brain tissue damage. Kuru A rare, fatal neurodegenerative disease in humans, historically linked to ritualistic practices. Scrapie A prion-induced neurodegenerative disease affecting sheep and goats, marked by brain lesions. Mad Cow Disease A prion-caused disorder in cattle, formally known as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, leading to brain degeneration. Chronic Wasting Disease A prion disease affecting deer and elk, resulting in weight loss, behavioral changes, and brain lesions. Neuron A specialized cell of the nervous system, serving as the primary site for prion accumulation and damage.
