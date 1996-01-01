Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions

Prions

1

concept

Prions

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Prion Development in Neurons Leads to Scrapie

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

What are prions?

4
Problem

Which of the following is true of prions?

5
Problem

Viroids and prions are both infectious agents. All of the following are major differences between viroids and prions except which of these answers?

6
Problem

Mad cow disease is a prion disease found in cattle. Why are prion diseases in meat a big concern?

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.