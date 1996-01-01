18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Prion Development in Neurons Leads to Scrapie
Tiny circular molecules of RNA that can infect plants.
Viral DNA that attaches itself to the host genome and causes disease.
Misfolded versions of normal proteins that can cause disease.
They can be inactivated by boiling at 100 °C.
They are a rogue form of protein, PrP.
They can be reliably inactivated by an autoclave.
Viroids are only known to infect plant cells while prions are known to infect plant and animal cells.
Viroids cause the misfolding of the host cell’s proteins while prions block the host cell’s expression of genes.
Viroids are nucleic acid molecules while prions are composed of polypeptide chains.
Viroids require the host’s RNA polymerase to replicate while prions replicate by transforming the host cell’s proteins.
Prions cannot be destroyed by cooking meat.
Prions cannot be destroyed with irradiation of meat.
Prions are the most difficult infectious agent to deactivate or denature.
There are no cures for prion diseases.