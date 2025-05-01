Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Motility Ability of an organism to move independently, crucial for navigating and adapting to various environments.

Swimming Motility Type of movement powered by flagellar rotation, allowing cells to traverse liquid environments efficiently.

Flagellar Motility Movement mechanism in which rotation of whip-like appendages propels prokaryotic cells through their surroundings.

Flagella Helical, filamentous structures extending from cells, whose rotation drives movement in prokaryotes.

Monotrichous Cell Bacterial cell possessing a single flagellum at one pole, enabling directed swimming.

Peritrichous Cell Bacterial cell with multiple flagella distributed over its surface, allowing complex movement patterns.