Motility Ability of an organism to move independently, crucial for navigating and adapting to various environments. Swimming Motility Type of movement powered by flagellar rotation, allowing cells to traverse liquid environments efficiently. Flagellar Motility Movement mechanism in which rotation of whip-like appendages propels prokaryotic cells through their surroundings. Flagella Helical, filamentous structures extending from cells, whose rotation drives movement in prokaryotes. Monotrichous Cell Bacterial cell possessing a single flagellum at one pole, enabling directed swimming. Peritrichous Cell Bacterial cell with multiple flagella distributed over its surface, allowing complex movement patterns. Run Smooth, straight movement phase resulting from coordinated, unidirectional flagellar rotation. Tumble Abrupt, random change in direction caused by reversal of flagellar rotation, leading to reorientation. Counterclockwise Rotation Flagellar movement direction that typically results in smooth, forward propulsion of the cell. Clockwise Rotation Flagellar movement direction that disrupts smooth swimming, causing the cell to stop or change direction. Proton Motive Force Electrochemical gradient across the membrane that supplies energy for flagellar rotation and cell movement. Rotation Spinning motion of flagella that determines the direction and type of cellular movement in prokaryotes. Swimming Pattern Alternating sequence of runs and tumbles that enables bacteria to explore and respond to their environment.
